Wiener driver

Fancy cars are likely to catch someone’s attention.

A viral video of Justine Dy of Makati City shared to GMA News shows a miniature roofless car rolling along the aisle toward the altar, amusing wedding guests seated on the pew bench.

In the video, an adorable 1-year-old baby is on board the remote-controlled automobile. Baby Gael, the daughter of the bride and groom at the recent church wedding, became the center of attraction of the occasion, eclipsing the couple’s walk to the altar.

Meanwhile, American hotdog company Oscar Mayer is looking for a dozen full-time drivers of another fancy car. Although good for only one year, the job pays an attractive base salary of $35,600 plus benefits such as a weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, a complete health benefits package, and 100 percent of hotel expenses covered, USA Today reported.

Aside from driving thousands of miles to different states, the driver will maintain the car, hand out 250,000 giveaway whistles to people, and produce content to promote the hotdog brand.

Ed Roland, ‘Top Dog’ and senior manager of brand communications for Oscar Mayer at Kraft Heinz, said the Hotdogger position is rare, so successful hires earn a remarkable reputation that could boost their resume.

Roland said more people have visited space than driven their special car.

On average, less than 1 percent of applicants are selected for the positions, making it statistically easier to earn admission to an Ivy League university than to become a member of the Hotdogger class, Oscar Mayer said, according to USAT.

The qualifications for applicants are strong communications skills, social media savvy, a bachelor’s degree, preferably in public relations, communications, journalism, or marketing, and a love for hotdog puns.

The deadline for applying as a driver of Oscar Mayer’s 27-foot-long Weinermobile, a hotdog-shaped car, is the last day of this month.