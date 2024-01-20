Weakened ‘Amihan’ to still bring cool weather in Metro Manila, parts of Luzon—PAGASA

Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon can expect cool weather due to the effect of the northeast monsoon or ‘Amihan’ that has already weakened on Friday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the ‘Amihan’ will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Ilocos Region.

Further, the shear line affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to Caraga and Davao Region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms will prevail in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

On Thursday, the PAGASA agrometeorological station in La Trinidad, Benguet logged the lowest temperature this northeast monsoon or 'Amihan' season and year at 10.8°C.

While Metro Manila also recorded its coldest temperature this season and year at 20.1°C at the Science Garden in Quezon City around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Other PAGASA stations that recorded temperatures 20.0°C or lower including Baguio City (13.0°C), Basco, Batanes (17.4°C), Casiguran, Aurora (18.0°C), Tanay, Rizal (18.1°C), Abucay, Bataan (18.6°C), Laoag City (19.2°C), Tuguegarao City (19.6°C), Clark, Pampanga (19.9°C) and Mulanay, Quezon (20.0°C).

The all-time coldest temperature national record was registered in Baguio City at 6.3°C on 18 January 1961.

While the lowest temperature ever in Metro Manila was recorded on 11 January 1914 in Port Area, Manila at 14.5°C.