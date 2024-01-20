UnionBank clinches the Agora 'Marketing Company of the Year' Award

In a groundbreaking achievement for the banking sector, UnionBank has made history by clinching the prestigious “Marketing Company of the Year” award at the 42nd Agora Awards, held at Shangri-La the Fort in Bonifacio Global City. This remarkable feat not only distinguishes UnionBank as the first bank in decades to receive such an honor but also adds another significant milestone to the bank’s illustrious 42-year journey.

Typically, banks land on something other than the list of brands people associate with excellent customer experience. That’s because most consumers have been used to bearing with the pains and inconveniences of banking, like long lines, hours of waiting, limited business hours, voluminous document requirements, and just overall poor customer service.

UnionBank changed everything when it became the first bank to introduce consumers to the benefits and conveniences of real, seamless, end-to-end digital banking. Its cutting-edge mobile banking platforms, such as UnionBank Online for retail and consumer banking, The Portal for corporate banking, and UB Negosyante for SME banking, reshaped the future of banking by addressing the pain points customers have associated with traditional banks.

To ensure inclusivity in its digital adoption strategy, the Bank transformed even its physical touchpoints, both branches, and its front liners, introducing self-service tablets and providing its personnel with the necessary skills to guide digital migrants to realize the ease of digital banking. Branches, called “The Ark,” have become symbols of the redefined branch banking experience, where you can interact with its robot ambassador, Eve, or have a cup of barista-prepared coffee when the transaction is done.

UnionBank’s unwavering commitment to enhancing customer experience resulted in numerous recognitions, including being named the Best Retail Bank in the Philippines for four consecutive years. In 2023, it was voted the Most Recommended Retail Bank and achieved the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) among Philippine banks, according to Bain Consulting’s 2023 Prism Report.