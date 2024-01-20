Sometimes, we hear the presider or the deacon, after proclaiming the Gospel, say, “The good news of our salvation!” which is the Gospel of the Lord. There is no difference between the meaning of the word “gospel” and “good news.” This is also reflected in the original Greek word, εὐαγγέλιον (euangelion). It also means “good message” or “good news.” And what is the good news? The good news is: “The Kingdom of God is at hand.”

Our Maryhill School of Theology professors would always say, “The Kingdom of God is at hand.” This means God is so near; if you stretch yourself a bit, you can touch Him; if you open your heart, you can welcome God inside; if you take a bit more effort, you can walk with Him. Because the Kingdom of God is not an idea; it is a reality and personified in Jesus. The invitation calls for that final step: to open our hearts and accept Him as our Lord and Savior.

Jesus, the Word of God made flesh, conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit and incarnated, took over the ministry of John the Baptist. John was preaching mainly in the desert to people who went in search of him. Jesus started preaching in the towns, streets, beaches, and any place where He could meet people.

A new era has dawned, where the word of God is near us. One may like or hate it, but the Word of God is here. The statement of Jesus, “The Kingdom of God is at hand,” signifies that we neither have to go up to the skies nor travel to the mountains or deserts in search of the Kingdom of God. The Kingdom of God is personified in Jesus Christ and walks in our streets, parks, and wherever we come together.

Jesus will enter your home only if you appreciate and welcome His presence. You have to get up, remove the latches of your gate, and welcome Him before it is too late. In the Book of Revelation, we read, “Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come into him and dine with him, and he with Me.”

You don’t have to wait for eternity to answer His knock at the door. Like a gentleman, he would wait a while and respect your decision not to open your door and go on by. If you don’t welcome Jesus into your home and heart, don’t expect Jesus to open the gate of eternal heaven for you.

Today, we celebrate the Sunday of the Word of God. Like the Kingdom of God, the Word of God is at hand. The Word of God is at hand in printed and digital form. We must stretch out our hand, open, read, and let it transform us. When you let the Word of God touch you, you open your door and let the Kingdom of God enter your home and heart. Don’t forget to reach for the Bible every day and read at least a couple of chapters because the Word of God is the key to the Kingdom of God.

As Christians, we must deepen our knowledge, understanding, appreciation, and immersion in the Word of God found in the Scriptures. We, as Catholics, should have a good grasp, knowledge, and understanding of the Scriptures. The Scriptures draw us into the righteous and holy path of God. This is why we all need to deepen our knowledge and understanding of God’s Word in the Scriptures.

We should spend quality time examining and exploring the Word of God with proper guidance from the Church to help us understand and appreciate His Word.