Security required chopper — PSG

The need to secure President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos made the Presidential Security Group decide to use the presidential helicopter to transport the First Couple to the Coldplay concert last Friday evening as it cited an unforeseen traffic congestion as a potential security risk.

In a statement on Saturday, the PSG said that around 40,000 concertgoers thronged to the arena, leading to heavy traffic on roads heading to the area.

Online videos showed the traffic compared to the everyday snarls in Metro Manila that city residents have to deal with.

“Recognizing the potential security risks posed by the unforeseen traffic situation, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper,” said Major Gen. Nelson Morales, head of the Presidential Security Command.

“This decision not only ensured the safety of our leader but also exemplified our unwavering commitment to prioritizing security in the face of unexpected challenges,” Morales added.

Roads congested

The large concert crowd and the ongoing infrastructure development in the area resulted in significant traffic jams along the route to the concert of the famous British alternative pop-rock band.

The PSG, tasked with ensuring the President’s safety, decided the helicopter would be the most efficient and secure way to transport the President and First Lady to the venue.

While some internet users disapproved of using taxpayer money for the trip, others said this was expected for security reasons.

“Not a fan, but he’s a president. What do y’all expect,” one netizen wrote.

Online footage showed Marcos giggling and covering his face when Coldplay’s Chris Martin called out the state of the traffic.

“We’d like to say thank you so much to all of you for coming through the traffic, holy sh*t!” Martin said.

“I think, you know, we’ve seen some traffic. But I think you are number one in the world. You’ve come through that bullsh*t to be here.”

The renowned British band is bringing their Music of the Spheres concert to the Philippines for two days as part of their global tour.

They previously played in the country in 2017 in their concert series, “A Head Full of Dreams.”