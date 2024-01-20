SBG’s Malasakit Center initiative aids struggling family in Cavite

Raul Dorado's experience, at 59 years old and formerly employed as a utility worker in Dasmariñas, Cavite, powerfully reflects the core and compassion of the Malasakit Center, an initiative earlier spearheaded by Senator Bong Go. His story is a powerful example of how the program meaningfully assists Filipinos with health-related difficulties while giving them hope of a healthier future.

Raul began experiencing severe abdominal pain in 2016, a condition that progressively worsened.

After a series of medical consultations revealed a significant health issue, Raul faced a daunting journey of treatments and hospital visits.

The financial and emotional burden of Raul's condition weighed heavily on his family. His wife recounted their struggles, "Nagpupumilit pa rin siyang mag-trabaho kasi siyempre naaawa siya sa mga anak niya. Pero nung talaga hindi niya na kaya, tumigil na talaga siya. Kasi hindi na siya makalakad, nakahiga na lang siya eh."

Their plight worsened when hospitals hesitated to release him due to unpaid bills.

"Ayaw pa nga po kami palabasin kasi daw hindi raw pwede na lalabas na hindi raw bayad. Eh, sabi ng doktor, hindi n’yo palalabasin yan. Mamamatay na ‘yan kapag hindi pa na-operahan," she said, highlighting the dire situation many Filipinos face in accessing healthcare.

Their turning point came with the Malasakit Center at the Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila City.

“Siguro kung sa akin nangyari yun na gano'n… tapos walang Malasakit (Center)… Kasi wala naman talaga akong ano, eh… pero talagang mabait ang Panginoon sa amin,” Raul’s wife explained.

The Malasakit Center program, known for bridging the gap between patients and medical care, provided them with the necessary assistance.

These centers, located in various hospitals nationwide, aim to reduce a patient's financial burden by pooling resources from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos.

Raul expressed his profound gratitude to Go and the Malasakit Center, saying, "Kami po, eh, lubos na nagpapasalamat kay Senator Bong Go. Na kahit po, eh, umabot sa ganon, nakahanda naman po kayong tumulong sa mga mahihirap.”

He hopes the program will continue to support those struggling with medical crises. “Sana po, eh, magtuluy-tuloy ‘yung ganyang programa na ‘yun para sa aming mga mahihirap," Raul said.

For his part, Go said that his vision for the Malasakit Centers extends beyond providing aid and focuses on the collective efforts of the government to promote compassion and solidarity in times of crisis.

“Lapitan n’yo lang po ang Malasakit Center. Para po ‘yan sa Pilipino,” Go stated, adding: "tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. ‘Yan po ang pwede kong ialay sa Pilipino. Ang aking serbisyo at pagmamalasakit po sa inyo."

Aside from Malasakit Centers, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of specialty centers within existing DOH regional hospitals which will provide specialized healthcare closer to all regions nationwide.