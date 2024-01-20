Review: ‘Saltburn’ ABSORBING BLACK COMEDY

Most importantly, what will Oliver do about his creepy obsession toward Felix now that he has infiltrated his home?

Fennell, whose directorial debut Promising Young Woman won Best Original Screenplay at the 93rd Academy Awards, utilizes themes on class, wealth, privilege, manipulation and obsession, to showcase her brand of “shock art.” Fennell uses Oliver’s toxic “love” and sociopathic behavior to justify her carefully designed scenes of sexual perversion clearly meant to test mainstream tastes.

Saltburn is obviously meant to provoke. Since the plot is nothing new, it is chiefly an exercise in technical craft. In fact, the story is quite predictable.

Nevertheless, it has an earnestness to it — to paint a picture of the bourgeoisie, as represented by Oliver, and the fascination of this class toward the obscenely rich.

This would not have worked if it weren’t, again, for the genius cinematography of Sandgren, who managed to fulfill Fennell’s vision of combining the monstrous and the beautiful. Mixing natural light and conjuring cinematography magic, every inch of this movie takes the breath away and enhances the film’s dark themes.

The look harks back to old, classic films in their pure celluloid glory, making this a truly a visual feast. The eye-candy look of Saltburn is not just for the audience’s delight, but to also evoke undercurrents of sinister, eeriness and drama. It is lensed in a way that will lure us into the world of the filthy rich — but also to keep us in a safe distance like a mere observer.

Fennell’s characters are thankfully not cardboard cutouts. Pike’s Lady Elspeth is the best of the bunch. As the matriarch, Pike nails the required cluelessness, feigned concern, pain and snobbery that her character requires.

Grant, as the father, is equally delightful as the eccentric man of the house. Everybody played their part with entertaining nuances, including Carey Mulligan as family friend Pamela, who is hilarious in an understated fashion.

In the vein of White Lotus, and other shows that dissect the privileged class, Saltburn manages to engage you. It is easy for an artist like Fennell to use the world of the aristocrats as a playground for creative expression, and she just let her dark imagination run wild in this one.

3.5 out of 5 stars

