NFWM seizes P24.3-M contraband, weapons

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Authorities here intercepted three motor launches transporting smuggled cigarettes, petroleum fuel, firearms and ammunition, and ammonium nitrate used in making explosives.

The total value of the seized items was pegged at P24.3 million by the interdicting force, the Naval Forces Western Mindanao or NFWM.

NFWM commander Rear Admiral Donn Anthony Miraflor said the operation was conducted by operatives of the Naval Task Force 61 and Bureau of Customs in the waters off Sulu.

Miraflor said that NTF-61 first intercepted M/B JFM near Pangutaran Island in Sulu province. Seized was 700 master cases of smuggled cigarettes valued at P14 million, an M653 rifle and a caliber 45 pistol.

M/B JFM came from the town of Pangutaran, Sulu and was heading towards Palawan when it suffered engine trouble and was forced to return to Pangutaran where it was intercepted in the coastal waters of North Ubian.

While still in the vicinity, NTF-61 spotted and intercepted M/L Somewhere-5, coming from Palawan and heading towards Pangutaran Island.

M/L Somewhere-5 was found loaded with undocumented petroleum products and 164 sacks of ammonium nitrate, with a combined worth of P 3.3 million.

The operatives then intercepted M/L Fatima Daniya along the coastal sea waters northwest of Basbas Island in Sulu.

The vessel was found with about 100,000 liters of undocumented petroleum products worth P6.5 million.

M/L Fatima Daniya originated from the Mapun town in Tawi-Tawi, heading towards Sulu Province.

NTF-61A will turn over the seized cargo and the three vessels to the BoC in this city for proper accounting and disposition.