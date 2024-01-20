New mobility app gives real-time traffic advisories

The most anticipated cultural and religious event in Cebu City returns with a renewed sense of vigor even as the Queen City of the South also faces its usual major influx of seasonal tourists.

Yes — along with the colors, pageantry and rich history of Sinulog comes one seemingly insurmountable hurdle: bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The answer lies in the MPT drivehub app by MPT Mobility (the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation or MPTC), which is what travelers need to improve and bring back the fun into those inevitable road trips.

The MPT drivehub app was developed to meet the changing needs of the economy — for Cebu in particular, this is best reflected in the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. More than an iconic symbol of the locality’s progress, CCLEX is also the most convenient entry and exit point to visit popular destinations such as the Mactan shrine, Olango Island and Fort San Pedro. This January, it serves as the gateway to Cebu’s most colorful festivities.