New mobility app gives real-time traffic advisories

The most anticipated cultural and religious event in Cebu City returns with a renewed sense of vigor even as the Queen City of the South also faces its usual major influx of seasonal tourists.
Yes — along with the colors, pageantry and rich history of Sinulog comes one seemingly insurmountable hurdle: bumper-to-bumper traffic.
The answer lies in the MPT drivehub app by MPT Mobility (the innovations arm of Metro Pacific Tollway Corporation or MPTC), which is what travelers need to improve and bring back the fun into those inevitable road trips.
The MPT drivehub app was developed to meet the changing needs of the economy — for Cebu in particular, this is best reflected in the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway. More than an iconic symbol of the locality’s progress, CCLEX is also the most convenient entry and exit point to visit popular destinations such as the Mactan shrine, Olango Island and Fort San Pedro. This January, it serves as the gateway to Cebu’s most colorful festivities.
With the app, users will be able to get real-time traffic advisories on the way, as well as instantly load and conveniently check one’s RFID balance — which not only saves time on the road but earns points in MPT Mobility’s ongoing Happy Holideals promo.
For each reload of the P200 denomination via the MPT drivehub App, users earn an additional 1 point (non-cumulative). Every point is equivalent to 1 raffle entry, serving as a golden ticket to the grand raffle draw — the more points collected, the better one’s chances of winning.
Users both in and outside of Cebu City can also earn points by passing at least four times through any of the MPTC expressways: CCLEX, NLEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, and CAVITEX C5 LINK. Opportunities to do so abound until 7 March 2024, at which time two lucky MPT drivehub app users can drive home one of two brand-new Chevrolet Tracker LS, be one of 10 lucky recipients of a P100,000, or one of 40 winners of P50,000.
Motorists new to MPT drivehub will find that now is the perfect time to download the app from the App Store or Google Play Store and link an Easytrip or CCLEX RFID, to receive two points instantly.