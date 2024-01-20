LTO lauds PNP vehicle registration pledge

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II lauded over the weekend the leadership of the Philippine National Police for its commitment to register all its motor vehicles amid the strict implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

The assurance that all police motor vehicles will be registered was relayed through a letter sent by Police Brig. Gen. Roderick D. Minong, Director of the PNP-Logistics Support Service, to Assistant Secretary Mendoza.

In the latter, Minong said they have already coordinated with the Government Service Insurance System for the issuance of the Certificate of Cover to facilitate the registration of motor vehicles under PNP fleet, which the latter commits to release by third week of this month.

In response, Mendoza said they agreed to assist the PNP motor vehicles pending the issuance of the COCs from the GSIS.

“On behalf of our Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and the LTO family, I would like to extend my sincerest appreciation to the commitment of the PNP under the leadership of Police General Benjamin Acorda, Jr., through Police Brigadier General Roderick Minong, to cooperate with our ‘No Registration, No Travel’ policy,” he added.

The LTO has been aggressively implementing the policy since late last year in a bid to compel the owners of 24.7 million delinquent motor vehicles to renew the registration.

Mendoza said the renewal of the registration is necessary to ensure the road worthiness of all vehicles hitting the Philippine roads, especially that the 24.7 million vehicles represent 65 percent of all motor vehicles in the country.

Mendoza has also secured the assurance of some local chief executives not only to renew the registration of vehicles under the name of local government units but also in the information campaign to encourage more delinquent motor vehicles to renew their registration.

Based on LTO data, Metro Manila, Central Luzon and CALABARZON have the most number of delinquent motor vehicles.

Mendoza has directed all Regional Directors to step up both the information drive and the enforcement of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.