Loco for Moroccan ceramic, and then some

Rustan’s continues to showcase and celebrate Moroccan culture through an exciting raffle draw — the culmination of the grand festival, Morocco Kingdom of Light.

Rustan’s presented the seven lucky patrons, who qualified by presenting a minimum purchase amount of P10,000 at Rustan’s, with the chance to win either an all-expense-paid trip to Morocco or luxury merchandise.

The Morocco Kingdom of Light raffle was nothing short of spectacular. The Grand Prize Winner received an unforgettable journey with 2 Business Class Tickets to Morocco, courtesy of Emirates.

Others had the chance to bring a touch of Moroccan elegance to their homes with Zellige Tile Moroccan Fountains. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Prize Winners claimed large, medium, and small-sized fountains, respectively.

Meanwhile, succeeding winners got the opportunity to add a unique flair to their homes with prizes promising functionality and artistic charm: the Zellige tile table set of 3 won by the 5th-prize winner, an authentic Moroccan Rug won by the 6th-prize winner, and a Moroccan dinnerware Set of 12 won by the 7th-prize winner.

Amid the lingering enchantment of the Morocco Kingdom of Light, patrons still have the golden opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating beauty of Morocco.

The allure of exclusive Moroccan merchandise continues to beckon at Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-la, where the splendid array awaits those with a penchant for the exotic.

Moreover, it has reached Rustan’s Cebu, making the exclusive collection accessible to even more discerning shoppers.

Explore the fascinating display of handmade Moroccan fountains adorned with Zellige tiles, a diverse array of brass lamps sourced from Casablanca, and captivating camel-bone jars and jewelry boxes meticulously hand-carved with beautiful designs.

Elevate your dining experience with handmade Moroccan porcelain dinnerware and tajines, complemented by the intricate charm of Moroccan silverware.

Immerse yourself in bursts of colors with the exquisite Moroccan linens, poufs, ottomans, and rugs. It’s an experience that transcends the ordinary — feeling as if you’re right smack in the heart of Marrakesh, sipping mint tea, sampling spices and dates, and slathering on Argan oil, all of which are made available, of course, by Rustan’s.

Rustan’s not only upholds its commitment to enhancing the Filipino shopping experience through quality and curated merchandise but also shares the authentic traditions and craftsmanship of Moroccan artistry, thereby connecting the country to the rest of the world.