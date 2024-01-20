Lapsed licenses called out

The Commission on Audit, or CoA, has admonished the National Telecommunications Commission over 2,073 expired radio licenses recorded in its regional offices.

In a 2022 report, CoA found that NTC Regional Offices III and XII have 1,373 and 700 expired licenses and permits of radio operators, respectively, which runs counter to the provisions of NTC Department Order 11, implementing Republic Act 3846, or the law providing the regulation of radio stations and radio communication in the Philippines.

The law mandated that the NTC provide regulations to all telecommunications services in the country.

The same law empowers the NTC to regulate the construction, manufacture, possession, control, sale, transfer, establishment, use, and operation of all radio, broadcast, and telecommunications services.

Under Section 2 of NTC Department Order 11, if renewal of a station license is desired, the licensee shall submit an application two months before the license expiration date to be renewed.