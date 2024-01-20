Iran, Pakistan de-escalate tension

Pakistan and Iran “agreed to de-escalate” tensions Friday, Islamabad said, after trading deadly airstrikes on militant targets in each other’s territory this week.

After speaking by phone, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian agreed “close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened.”

“They also agreed to de-escalate the situation,” according to a summary of the conversation released by Islamabad’s foreign ministry.

After the call, Amir-Abdollahian said in a statement “the cooperation of the two countries to neutralize and destroy terrorist camps in Pakistan is essential.”

The rare military actions in the porous border region of Baluchistan — split between the two nations — had stoked regional tensions already enflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Iran carried out a missile and drone attack on what it called “terrorist” targets in Pakistan on Tuesday night, with Pakistan in turn striking militant targets inside Iran on Thursday.

A collective death toll of 11 — mostly women and children — was reported from both sides of the border that bisects an arid region where militant movements have simmered for decades.

Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Tehran and said Iran’s envoy — on a visit home — was blocked from returning to Islamabad.

The United Nations and the United States appealed for restraint, while China offered to mediate.

Baluch separatists have been waging a low-level insurgency against Pakistani authorities from the largely ungoverned, impoverished region fighting for a better share of mineral resources.

