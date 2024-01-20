DOE assures reliable power supply in Panay

The Department of Energy reassured the public on Saturday that there will be a reliable power supply in Panay amid a warning from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines that a power plant in the area still has "unresolved internal issues."

In a media forum in Quezon City, Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan reassured the public that the power grid remains stable, and there have been no rotational brownouts despite previous concerns.

"The grid system is stable, and we have ample supply. We continuously monitor the situation every 30 minutes. Currently, Panay is even exporting power to Negros," Marasigan said.

He emphasized the need for accurate messaging, stating that the information shared should not be alarming but rather precautionary.

The recent statement regarding potential brownouts should be interpreted as a precaution rather than a cause for alarm.

"One plant is currently out, and it has been offline since the 2 January incident. To prevent a repeat of that scenario, if one or two more plants encounter problems, we will issue an advisory for manual load dropping," Marasigan said.

Marasigan clarified that the outage involves only one plant, the same one that was offline before the 2 January incident.

When asked specifically about rotational brownouts, Marasigan said, "There have been no rotational brownouts so far, except during the incident itself, when the plant was shut down."