DILG, water firms tackle looming water supply interruptions, shortage

The Department of the Interior and Local Government over the weekend convened water concessionaires, and representatives from Liga ng mga Barangay in Metro Manila, to discuss strategies on how to prevent possible water shortage and supply interruptions amid the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

"Napakahalaga ng tubig para sa ating lahat kaya dapat nating tiyakin ang supply nito sa gitna nitong El Niño. We at the DILG are exerting all efforts to ensure that all sectors are on board and are cooperating," DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said.

He added, continued coordination with everyone involved on the issue of water supply during the onslaught of El Niño is one their priorities this year.

Representing the DILG in the meeting were Undersecretaries Odilon L. Pasaraba and Felicito A. Valmocina together with DILG-NCR Assistant Regional Director Ana Lyn R. Baltazar-Cortez.

They were joined by LNB presidents in the National Capital Region; and punong barangays from Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Manila, and Caloocan.

Also in attendance were representatives from Maynilad, Manila Water, MWSS, and PAGASA.

On the issue of prevention of system and commercial losses among water concessionaires, Pasaraba said that a unified ordinance related to barangay clearances to water concessionaires must be implemented following alleged delays of approval of clearances.

Maynilad representative Jonna Reyes said that in the previous year, one of their challenges was the delay of the issuance of barangay clearances to implement pipe replacement and active leakage program.

Meanwhile, Valmocina underscored the critical importance of addressing the concerns of the water concessionaires.

He noted that communication, coordination, cooperation, and commitment must be exercised for them to implement all programs and projects designed to stave off the effects of El Nino.

According to PAGASA, a strong El Niño is expected to continue to January 2024 while majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the March-May 2024 season.