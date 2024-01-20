204 boats join fluvial parade

The Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu with St. Joseph and Our Lady of Guadalupe, or the Sagrada Familia, on board the MV 8 galleon were joined by 204 vessels for the fluvial procession yesterday.

The procession is one of the most awaited events in the Fiesta Señor calendar. This was the 459th celebration of the feast. It was held along Mactan, traversing the cities of Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cebu.

Devotees of the Señor Sto. Nino witnessed the procession on sea walls, ports, streets, and water vessels to show their undying devotion to the Holy Child.

After the procession, the Sagrada Familia were brought to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu for the reenactment of the First Mass and Baptism.

The two-hour-long festivity reached Pier 1 in Cebu City. The Basilica Rector, Rev. Fr. Nelson Zerda, OSA, and pilgrims and devotees greeted it with a warm welcome.

At the Basilica, the commemoration of the planting of the Cross and the first baptism, mass, and wedding in Cebu were enacted. This marked the introduction of Christianity in the Philippines in 1521.

This was the first time the statue of St. Joseph from the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City joined the procession and the first time the Sagrada Familia were on board.

Meanwhile, the Sinulog Grand Parade at the South Road Properties will be participated in by 17 contingents, including guest performers such as Cebu City government, ChunCheon Nongak Preservation Association from South Korea, Bacolod Masskara Festival from Bacolod City, and the Bureau of Fire Protection 7.

Competing in the Sinulog-based category are Abellana National School, Banauan Cultural Group of Barangay Guadalupe, Hut-ong sa Lunhawng Mamumuo sa Pamilyang Cebu Gen, and Barangay Bulacao.

For the free interpretation category, competitors include Tribung Kamanting Performing Arts Guild of the Municipality of San Jose, Dinagat Islands Province, Tribu Mabolokon of Barangay Mabolo, and Tribu Divinohanon of Divino Amore Academy.

Tribu Lumad Basakanon, an internationally acclaimed dance troupe from Barangay San Nicolas, Cebu City, will compete under the free interpretation category.

SM joins fun

SM Seaside City provided a front seat to the annual experience as the mall buzzed with Sinulog energy and transformed into a vibrant festival destination with lively and colorful gigantic art installations for a visually stunning experience.

SM Seaside introduced the AweSM Cebu 2024 Artscape. This year’s expansive art installations around the mall offered a modern interpretation of the “sulog,” capturing the fluid movements of water that inspire the forward-backward steps of the Sinulog.

At the AweSM Prism Tunnel, a fusion of lights and colors greet revelers at the third level of the Seaview Wing Atrium.

Mesmerizing dance parades and the enchanting Sto. Niño de Cebu exhibitions are on display in the mall along with the Sinulog Festival, the Queen Runway competition, and the Lechon Festival.