100 vie for Anvil

Almost 500 entries from over 100 companies and agencies, including local government units, will vie for the much-coveted Grand Anvil and Platinum Anvil at the Gabi ng Parangal of the 59th Anvil Awards this year, to be held at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Newport City on 31 January.

The Anvil Awards, known as the "Oscars of Public Relations" in the Philippines, will recognize the best PR campaigns and tools that were implemented and executed by the country’s biggest companies, public relations agencies, organizations and institutions during a specified one-year period.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines for 59 years now, the Anvil Awards are regarded as a symbol of excellence in the country’s public relations practice, with entries going through a three-phase evaluation process by distinguished panels of screeners, judges and multi-sectoral jurors, both from the Philippines and abroad.

Lending credence to the judging process is SGV, official tabulator of the 59th Anvil Awards.

The 59th Anvil Awards adopted some of the best practices of international award-giving bodies to build on the prestige that the Anvil has continued to enjoy for almost six decades now.

Among the new categories under PR programs that were introduced this year include the Best Use of Digital, Best Use of Social Media; and Best PR-led Integrated Campaign.

Top entries will either get Silver or Gold Anvil awards, where the Grand Anvil will be given to the most outstanding PR program while the Platinum Anvil Award will be given to the most outstanding PR tool.

The Agency of the Year and Company of the Year will also be selected among the participants this year.

"Now, more than ever, the value that PR brings to the table is evident. Building trust and credibility, PR initiatives and content catalyze resharing among influencers, creating a ripple effect that can influence opinions, shift perceptions, and drive advocacies and culture," says Leah Huang, chairperson of the 59th Anvil Awards, who is also the managing director of PR and Influence at Ogilvy.