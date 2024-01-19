Taytay ordinance restricts child-targeted marketing of ultra-processed food, beverages

The Taytay local government has passed an ordinance restricting child-targeted marketing of ultra-processed food and beverages in the municipality to address obesity and diet diet-related health problems among residents.

The Ordinance No. 2307-036 or An Ordinance to Protect Children from the Harmful Impacts of Food and Beverage Marketing, introduced by Taytay Councilor John Tobit Cruz, prohibits advertisements of food high in fat, salt, or sugar, in child-centered settings such as school zones, playgrounds, parks, and family mall areas within the town.

“This is a win for children’s health,” said Cruz, during the final reading of the ordinance.

“We commit to creating an environment where our children can grow up healthy and easily pursue healthy eating habits, starting with this policy,” he added.

A study initiated by the United Nations Children’s Fund or UNICEF revealed that exposure of children to advertisements featuring ultra-processed food is linked to the increased consumption of such foods and associated risks of obesity.

“We laud Taytay for being the first municipality to advance this landmark health policy. This measure aligns with the broader national and global efforts to combat childhood obesity and promote healthier lifestyles among children,” said lawyer Sophia San Luis, Executive Director of ImagineLaw, the local government’s partner in drafting the ordinance.

A 2021 study by the Department of Science and Technology Food and Nutrition Research Institute showed that one in every seven Filipino school-aged children is obese or overweight.

In implementing the ordinance, the Taytay government created a local task force mandated to monitor food and beverage advertisements within the municipality and assist establishments in complying with the new regulations.

“We hope that this policy serves as a model for other municipalities and cities seeking to protect the health of their children,” San Luis said.

Violators of the ordinance will be penalized with a fine of P2,500 and will be required to take down advertisements that violate the regulations.

The task force will also lead efforts to assist the community in promoting healthier food choices among children and families in Taytay.

“Taytayeños can anticipate more proactive and sustainable programs that prioritize children’s health through this policy win,” Cruz stressed.