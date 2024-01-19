Shear line cancels Davao flights

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines office in the province of Davao reported that three domestic flights at Davao International Airport had been diverted Thursday because of bad weather blamed on a shear line.

Among the affected flights were those of CebGo, which operates from Zamboanga to Davao and Cagayan to Davao, as well as the PALex trip that operates from Manila.

Meanwhile, DIA Area Center 11 manager Rex Obcena said that the airport’s flood drainage systems are being monitored to prevent airside flooding.

The local government of Davao City has mandated the introduction of work-from-home policies due to the ongoing rains. However, the CAAP-Davao Region has directed its safety engineering units to carry out their duties.

Regular operations may resume after all of the diverted flights have safely returned to DIA on Friday, CAAP said, noting clear weather yesterday.