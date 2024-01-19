Shari’ah bar examinees on mandatory training

The 2024 Shari’ah bar examinees set to take the exams on 25 and 28 February are mandated to undergo technical training at various centers nationwide.

This was outlined in Shari’ah Bar Bulletin No. 2, which said the purpose of the training is to acquaint candidates with essential aspects of utilizing a laptop, navigating the examination software interface, managing assigned passwords, downloading the questionnaire, responding to queries, and uploading their answers.

Participants must bring the laptops they intend to use during the bar exams to the technical training session. This is to verify the hardware and software compatibility of their devices.

Details regarding the venues for the technical training can be found on the Supreme Court’s Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

Over the two examination days, four core subjects will be covered, divided into morning (8 a.m. to 12 noon) and afternoon (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.) sessions.

The allocated weights for the four core subjects on the first day are as follows: Jurisprudence (Figh) and Customary Laws (Adat) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (15 percent); Persons, Family Relations, and Property from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (35 percent).

On the second day: Succession, Wills/Adjudication, and Settlement of Estates from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (35 percent); Procedure in the Shari’ah Courts from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (15 percent).

Applicants and stakeholders are urged by the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Chairperson’s Office to rely exclusively on official communication channels, such as the Supreme Court's Official Website (https://sc.judiciary.gov.ph), and to stay informed through the SC’s official social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

The chairperson for the examinations is SC Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh.