Sablayan PDLs tapped for hollow block making

The Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro announced that it has tapped inmates of the facility for hollow block making as part of the reformation program of the Bureau of Corrections.

The program for PDLs not only to provide skills and training to them but also to contribute income to the institution.

In his report to BuCor director general Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr., SPPF Superintendent Robert Veneracion disclosed that this year the SPPF acquired roughly 90,000 pieces of hollow blocks with various sizes, intended for the repairs of existing facilities.

Veneracion said that the CHB Making Project’s objective is to provide hollow blocks for building their facilities instead of buying it outside to save money while eyeing also to supply the needs of its neighboring barangays as part of their commercial production plan.

He added that they are planning to acquire additional hollow block making machines to be able to produce more hollow blocks.

The program focuses on training PDLs in the production of hollow blocks widely used in the construction industry and they are able to contribute in the repair and construction of prison facilities while generating income for the SPPF.