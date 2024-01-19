PUVMP looks to commuters’ welfare, says coops

At least five big jeepney cooperatives’ chairpersons on Friday joined the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board officials in saying better things about the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

According to Pandacan Transport Service Cooperatives chair Edmundo Cadavona, they were already members of that cooperative even before the PUVMP was introduced and eventually implemented.

He added that they have now 60 units of modern jeepneys with 120 members who are either employees and owners of the PTSC who received a fix salary with benefits like other regular workers have benefits plus 13th month pay.

Meantime, Ferdinand Lopangosy of the 997 Sandigan Service Cooperatives which have 35 modern units and 94 members, said they now have 65 drivers and 65 conductors serving the 13,000 commuters daily.

On the other hand, Freddie Fernandez of the Taguig Transport Service Coop which ply the route of Taguig Bagong Bayan to Pasig Palengke said they have now more or less 400 members since they have become as the pilot group of modernization since 2018.

“PUVMP is 2017, we were then consisted of separate routes group which have 15 units, 10 and even five that were joined and consolidated the following year. We learned the trade of fleet management. If we we’re not consolidated, commuters still have a hard time going home,” Fernandez said.