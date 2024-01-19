Power hike for January in Metro Cebu

After several reductions in power rates in Metro Cebu, Visayan Electric announced that residential consumers will experience an increase of 19 centavos per kilowatt hour for the January-February billing.

The hike was due to the increase in generation rates at the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and the transmission charges of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines ( NGCP).

Visayan Electric in a statement said that the increase brings the average residential electricity rate from P11.43/kWh last December 2023 to P11.62/kWh.

Engr. Raul Lucero, the president and COO of Visayan Electric, said that historically, energy consumption tends to spike when the weather is hot due to increased reliance on cooling appliances.

He also underscores the importance of energy-conscious choices and recommends exploring natural means of cooling homes, emphasizing the significance of proper ventilation.

“Natural ventilation is key to making your homes feel airy and cool, especially during the night,” he said.

He suggested a simple yet impactful change as swapping incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs.

Beyond the energy savings, Lucero further said, this switch helps mitigate the heat generated by incandescent bulbs, contributing to a more cost-efficient and comfortable living environment.

Consequently, households consuming a minimum of 200kWh per month can anticipate an additional charge of P38.00 for the January-February billing cycle.

WESM is the venue for trading electricity as a commodity in the Philippines. It was created under Section 30 of Republic Act No. 9136, otherwise known as the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) of 2001. Its objective is to establish a competitive, efficient, transparent, and reliable market for electricity.

While NGCP is a Filipino-led privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining, and developing the country’s electricity transmission grid.

Read more Daily Tribune stories at: https://tribune.net.ph/

Follow us on our social media

Facebook: @tribunephl

Youtube: TribuneNow

Twitter: @tribunephl

Instagram: @tribunephl

TikTok: @dailytribuneofficial