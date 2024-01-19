PBBM seeks support for upcoming 11th Asian Age Group Championship

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked all government offices and the corporate sector to support the 11th Asian Age Group Championship, which the Philippines will host next month, Malacañang said on Friday.

In Memorandum Circular No. 43 signed last 17 January but wasn't made public until Friday, Marcos said that the Philippines will gain economic advantages as well as international recognition and goodwill from hosting the championship tournament.

"All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and the private sector is encouraged, to extend full support and necessary assistance towards the successful hosting of the 11th Asian Age Group Championships in the Philippines,” Memorandum Circular No. 43 read.

At least 1,400 young swimmers from all across Asia, with 44 Filipinos representing the country, will compete in the much awaited swimming tournament in the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas City, Tarlac, from 26 February to 9 March 2024.

The national sports organization for aquatic sports in the Philippines, Philippine Aquatics, Inc., will serve as its host.