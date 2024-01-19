NATION

PBBM leads unveiling of expanded JG Summit petrochem facility

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the unveiling of the marker of the expanded JG Summit Petrochemicals Manufacturing Facility during its inauguration in Barangay Simlong, Batangas City on Friday, 19 January 2024. Joining the President onstage are Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual, JG Summit Holdings Chairman James Go, JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, and JG Summit Olefins Corporations President and CEO Arnel Santos, Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas, and Batangas City Mayor Beverly Rose A. Dimacuha-Mariño.