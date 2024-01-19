The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) last week to implement its decision finding Commissioner Jo Mark Libre guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct in OMB-C-A-APR-23-0049 entitled, “Field Investigation Office vs. Jo Mark M. Libre.”

The Ombudsman meted out the penalty of dismissal from service which will carry with it cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits except for accrued leave credits, and perpetual disqualification for reemployment in government service.

The dismissal stemmed from complaints of alleged recommendation of nepotic appointment of his relatives under his immediate supervision.

Before his appointment as CHED Commissioner, Libre in 2019 was found by the Civil Service Commission Davao Region (CSC 11), guilty of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, fabrication of official documents, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.

CSC said Libre has been subjected to penalties, which include dismissal from service, cancellation of eligibility, perpetual disqualification from holding public office, and prohibition from taking any Civil Service Examinations.

Said decision was elevated to the Civil Service Commission, hence, Libre was appointed by former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte as CHED Commissioner on February 9, 2022.

To ensure the continuity of educational services and programs in the twenty four (24) state universities and colleges where Libre served as Chairman-designate of the Board of Regents, CHED Chairman Popoy de Vera has issued a memorandum transfering the said SUCs to the remaining members of the Commission.

https://old.tribune.net.ph/2024/01/ombudsman-orders-dismissal-of-ched-commissioner-jo-mark-libre/

