Marcos attends Coldplay concert at Philippine Arena

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the Coldplay "Music of the Spheres" concert at the Philippine Arena, Presidential Communications Office said on Friday evening.

Before PCO made the confirmation, speculation about the President's presence at the Philippine Arena had been swirling on social media.

When asked if Marcos indeed watched Coldplay’s concert, PCO said “yes” without providing further details.

Coldplay is currently in the Philippines to perform in front of their Filipino fans in Bulacan from 19 to 20 January.

The renowned British band is bringing their captivating Music of the Spheres concert to the Philippines as part of their global tour.

They previously toured the country in 2017 during their concert series named "A Head Full of Dreams."