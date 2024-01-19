House to send P35M for landslide victims

The House of Representatives on Friday pledged P35 million in monetary assistance for the victims of the landslide on Mount Diwata in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, that left 10 dead and injured several others, including an infant.

The House vowed to double down on its efforts for the timely release of assistance to approximately 45,000 families, comprising over 187,000 people, who have been severely impacted by the heavy flooding and landslide triggered by rain brought by the shear line in Davao de Oro.

In the meantime, 17,500 food packs were delivered to the seven congressional districts affected by the natural disaster as initial assistance.

“Every moment counts, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that financial aid and essential supplies reach those in need without delay,” House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

“We understand the gravity of the situation, and our combined efforts aim to alleviate the immediate challenges faced by our fellow Filipinos,” he added.

The release of P5 million to each of the seven districts in the Davao Region will be coursed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program.

Financial aid will also be extended to the first district of Davao del Norte and the lone district of Davao Occidental. The assistance will be coursed through Vice Governors De Carlo “Oyo” Uy and Lorna Bandigan, respectively.

At least 10 persons, including five children, were killed after a landslide buried homes in Purok 19, Pag-asa, Barangay Mount Diwata, at noon on Thursday while the people were holding a worship service in one of the houses.

The tragedy buried in mud at least 13 people. Rescuers on Friday persisted in excavating through the heavy mud and were able to retrieve the bodies of Catherine Gumatin, 27, with her four daughters Cristelle, 10; Hannah, 9; Ailee, 9; Dysna, 3, and one-year-old son Arjay. The Gumatin patriarch, Rommel, had yet to be found as of Friday.

Responders also rescued 33-year-old Marjorie Nenaria, while another one-year-old child survived.

The expected heavy rain in the region prompted schools in the municipality to suspend classes on Friday.