Go credits CEs for resilient infras

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed admiration and respect for the civil engineering community for its pivotal role in the country’s development. He said civil engineers are responsible for building resilient infrastructure and in fostering sustainable urban and rural communities.

The senator lauded civil engineers during the induction ceremony for the new officers, directors and working committees of the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers Davao City Chapter Inc. at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Davao City.

“Tonight, as we gather for the induction of your new officers, directors, and working committees, we celebrate not only a transition of leadership but also the enduring spirit of excellence and dedication that defines this prestigious organization,” Go said.

“Civil engineering is more than a profession; it is the bedrock upon which our society is built. You are builders of our nation’s future, shaping the physical world in ways that uplift the lives of every Filipino,” he added.

He also assured the newly inducted officers of his support for the sector, promising to advocate programs and legislative measures that will further empower them and enhance their profession.

“As we embark on this journey towards progress, will continue to support the civil engineering community. We recognize that in order to build a stronger and more vibrant nation, we must invest in our people and our infrastructure. We are dedicated to providing the resources and support necessary to bring our shared vision to life,” he said.

Go shared that he introduced Senate Bill 1181 to push for a stronger whole-of-nation approach in dealing with disasters in the country.

The proposed measure seeks to amend Presidential Decree 1096, known as the National Building Code of the Philippines, to ensure that all buildings and structures are built according to the principle of “building back better.”

Go also introduced Senate Bill 2114, or the Infrastructure Flagship Programs and Projects Act, a legislative proposal aimed at creating a framework to expedite the realization of major infrastructure initiatives undertaken by the national government.

The bill underscores the vital role these infrastructure projects play in fueling the nation’s economic advancement. It highlights the government’s role in initiating and completing projects that catalyse growth and development.

The move follows the path laid out by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program, which focused on fast-tracking the country’s infrastructure overhaul. It involved a broad array of projects, ranging from constructing roads and railways to developing airports, seaports, and urban mass transit systems, all aimed at boosting infrastructure and, consequently, economic growth.