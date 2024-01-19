EU fillip spurs BARMM

The European Union in the Philippines and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao recently launched the P1.23-billion Bangsamoro Agri-enterprise Program.

BAEP is part of the EU’s long-term support to building lasting peace and promoting inclusive development in the BARMM.

The program will support small to medium-sized producers and businesses in the agri-fishery value chains on the three island provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, as well as the halal sector and the promotion of private sector investment throughout the BARMM.

This initiative will complement other EU peace and development programs, such as Support to Bangsamoro Transition (P1.5 billion), the Peace and Development Program BARMM (P1.5 billion), and the Mindanao Peace and Development Program (P2.1 billion), by contributing to the autonomous regional government’s efforts to help local communities improve and secure livelihoods.

BAEP will further support the BARMM’s work to foster the region’s capacity to promote quality food products and attract investment in the fishery sector.

Particular attention will be paid to empower vulnerable populations in Bangsamoro, such as indigenous peoples, women, and youth.

EU ambassador Luc Véron: “BAEP will accompany the EU’s other peace and development programs to provide support to the BARMM government in delivering peace dividends to communities in the region, in particular in isolated places that often feel left behind. We thank the BARMM government, and especially its Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform, for their leading role and for showing the way to a more inclusive and peaceful BARMM.”

Chief minister Ebrahim: “As we continue sowing the crop to sustain the dividends of the peace process, let us remember that the success of the Bangsamoro Agri-Enterprise Program is a shared responsibility. The collaboration between the Bangsamoro government, the European Union, and various stakeholders is crucial. Together, we can overcome obstacles, capitalize on opportunities, unlock potential, and create a model for sustainable development that inspires other regions facing similar circumstances.”

BAEP will be implemented by five development agencies or partners, with separate but thematically related projects, including European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, United Nations Industrial Development Organization, International Office of Migration, People in Need/Clovek and Oxfam.

Recently, the European Union delegation to the Philippines also donated two vehicles worth over P5 million to enhance the operational efficiency of the Bangsamoro government.

The vehicles were procured through the EU-funded Support to Bangsamoro Transition Program, a five-year initiative that is helping strengthen the capacities of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority and civil society during the transition period.

Moreover, the EU also donated two minibuses to the Bangsamoro government last year under its Subatra Program.

In addition to providing the Bangsamoro government offices with equipment and IT tools essential to their work, Subatra contributes technical assistance to help strengthen the institutional capacities of the regional authorities, supporting for example capacity building of the Intergovernmental Relations Body secretariat, the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority, the Bangsamoro Women Commission, and the Bangsamoro Human Rights Commission.