DavNor to declare 'state of calamity'

DAVAO CITY — Major flooding in six towns and two cities in Davao del Norte prompted the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (PDRRMC) to recommend placing the whole province under a State of Calamity.

Governor Edwin Jubahib said the PDRRMC is recommending the declaration of a State of Calamity in the province for the approval of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) to hasten Capitol’s relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts.

Widespread flash floods in 79 barangays affected 47,376 families or 244,981 individuals as of 8:00 p.m. of 17 January 2024, due to intermittent rains caused by the shear line weather system across Mindanao.

Flood-hit areas include the cities of Tagum and Panabo City and the municipalities of Asuncion, B.E. Dujali, Carmen, Kapalong, New Corella, and Santo Tomas. Landslides were also reported in the towns of Talaingod and San Isidro.

“With the declaration, we can use our calamity funds for the flood victims and for the rehabilitation of damaged agriculture and infrastructures,” Jubahib added.

He bared the province still has unused calamity fund in the amount of PHP129.98 million, intended to help affected families back on their feet and in building the resilience of communities.

Four local government units already declared a state of calamity — B.E. Dujali, Carmen, Asuncion and Tagum City.

The floods wreaked an initial damage to 480.2 hectares of farmlands worth over P11 million that affected over 500 farmers.

Jubahib also ordered the setting up of an emergency relied camp at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Center to provide free hot meals, health check-up, medicines, psychosocial care, and other interventions to affected families.