Consumer protection now reaches countryside

To enhance consumer protection all over the country and accelerate the local micro, small, and medium enterprises, the Department of Trade and Industry and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines sealed a partnership, which is aligned with the Department’s MSME development efforts.

The sealing of the partnership, which transpired on Thursday, was through the signing of a memorandum of understanding between DTI Undersecretary for Communications, Kim Bernado-Lokin, and ULAP National President and Quirino Governor, Dax Cua.

“It is a top priority of Secretary Fred Pascual to expand our network and explore potential partnerships with our different stakeholders, in fulfillment of the DTI’s mandate. Hence, we continue to boost our local industries to become globally competitive and support the current administration’s trade and investment promotion engagements that will benefit our economy,” said Undersecretary Bernardo-Lokin.

“Our joint campaign with ULAP signifies a crucial step towards broader national awareness and international reach for our country’s trade, industry, and investment programs. This collaborative partnership is one of the out-of-the-box strategies we are pursuing to realize the overall vision of the President,” she added.

The MoU between the two parties outlines a range of collaborations that will set into motion joint activities of the DTI with the LGUs.