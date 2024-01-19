CHR: Gov’t plans to build 170K housing for ISFs in Metro Manila ‘commendable’

The Commission on Human Rights said the government’s initiative to build 170,000 housing units for informal settler families within the National Capital Region must be laudable, emphasizing that decent housing is a “fundamental right of everyone.”

“This commendable program reflects a positive step toward addressing the pressing issue of inadequate housing and internal displacement faced by these vulnerable communities,” the CHR said in a statement.

CHR said the chief executives of all local government units in NCR were tasked with creating an inventory of ISFs and government-owned open spaces in their respective areas to serve as temporary relocation sites while housing units are being built for the targeted beneficiaries.

Citing data from the United Nations Habitat or UN-Habitat, CHR said the country has an estimated 3.7 million ISFs, with 500,000 living in slums and high-risk areas of Metro Manila by 2023.

“The Commission reaffirms that decent housing is a fundamental right of everyone. As enshrined in Article XIII, Section 9 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution: The State shall make a continuing program of urban land reform and housing which will make available at affordable cost, decent housing and basic services to underprivileged and homeless citizens in urban centers and resettlement areas,” it said.

CHR also urged the relevant agencies to institutionalize a program that would incorporate grassroots and human rights-based approaches to efficiently plan, implement, and monitor housing programs for the ISFs.

“Moreover, we seek proper, decent, and understandable approaches when building temporary housing so that beneficiaries can continue to live a dignified life near their source of livelihood and families,” it said.

“We also hope that this program will be expanded to other parts of the country, particularly rural areas that require adequate housing,” it added.

CHR said it recognizes the significance of inclusive development.

It also advocates for a comprehensive approach that "addresses housing challenges not only in urban centers but also within rural communities."