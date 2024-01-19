Cha-cha signature drive exploits poverty — Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday took a swipe at politicians who offer money for signatures on a people’s initiative petition to amend the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte said the signature campaign dubbed “Pera kapalit ng pirma para sa People’s Initiative” is ongoing not just in Davao but in other parts of the country.

“It is a reflection of politicians’ penchant for buying votes during elections,” said Duterte, a former mayor of Davao City, in a statement.

“This is exploitation of the poverty of our countrymen and disrespect for their right to decide freely, without fear or influence using money,” she added.

This move by some politicians also mirrors their lack of concern for the real situation of ordinary Filipinos, Duterte said.

“For Filipinos, let us remember that the money they give in exchange for a signature for a people’s initiative may have serious consequences in our lives, freedom, and future,” she said.

“The continuous pushing of the people’s initiative and Charter change despite widespread poverty and uncertainty in our peace and order is a painful sign of failing to identify the real problems of the Filipinos and to solve them,” she added.