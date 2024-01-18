Zubiri ready to 'risk' Senate post if cha-cha goes beyond economic provisions

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Thursday said he is ready to “risk” his post in the upper chamber should the cha-cha drive go beyond economic provisions.

“I will risk my leadership on that. No other motives whatsoever,” Zubiri said, as he allayed fears that political provisions might be introduced during the discussion on amendments.

Zubiri noted that almost all of his colleagues in the Senate agreed to limit the changes in the Constitution to economic provisions.

“What I said last night is exactly what came out. All the senators I had spoken to and met with only agree to economic amendments, and that’s why the public need not fear our push for simple but meaningful amendments to the Charter,” he said.