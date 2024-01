LATEST

THAI AMBASSADOR GRACES ROTARY CLUB-MANILA MEETING

LOOK: Thai Ambassador Tull Traisorat receives a plaque of appreciation as guest speaker of the Rotary Club of Manila from Rafael Alunan III, President of the Rotary Club of Manila, with BLA Raoul C Creencia, As Rami Chahwan and RTN Victor Vic Garcia III, during the weekly membership meeting of the Rotary Club of Manila at the Manila Polo Club on 18 January 2024. (Photos by Joey Sanchez Mendoza)