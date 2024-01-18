Teodoro, Japanese officials discuss advancing maritime security ties

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Japanese officials tackled possible endeavors between the Philippines and Japan to advance maritime security ties, following the visit of delegates from the Japan International Cooperation Agency headed by Director-General Tanaka Hiroo, Japan Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko and other officials from the Embassy of Japan at the Department of National Defense headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Thursday.

DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said Teodoro’s meeting with the Japanese officials was intended to determine how the Japanese government, through the Official Development Assistance and Official Security Assistance, could further contribute to enhancing the Philippines’ maritime domain awareness and capabilities amid the evolving security challenges in the region.

The Philippines and Japan signed and exchanged notes on Japan’s OSA, worth JP¥600 million in grant aid, for coastal surveillance radars for the Philippines during the state visit of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to Manila in November last year.

During their meeting, Teodoro highlighted the importance of sustaining regional peace and stability.

He likewise reaffirmed the full commitment of the DND and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to working with JICA, particularly in identifying maritime security cooperative projects while adopting a holistic approach to address traditional and non-traditional security concerns for long-term economic development.

Teodoro encouraged the JICA delegation to also engage with relevant government agencies such as the Department of Transportation and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, along with local government units to capacitate “not just the capability requirements of the Philippine Navy, but also maritime law enforcement agencies and Filipino fisherfolks.”

Possible cooperation on information sharing, hardware and software support and technical assistance were considered after their meeting.