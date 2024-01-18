Swiss challenge targets 2 airports

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, is set to launch separate Swiss Challenges for two regional airports, the Laguindingan Airport and the Panglao-Bohol International Airport, as it pursues their respective expansions and operations under a public-private partnership scheme.

In an interview, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista revealed that the upcoming Swiss challenges, which are an integral part of the airports’ privatization, are scheduled to take place within the quarter.

“The Bohol and Laguindingan airports will be ready for the Swiss Challenge maybe within the quarter,” Bautista said.

He noted, however, that the agency is still finalizing the Terms of Reference for the Panglao-Bohol International Airport.

Negotiating final terms

“We are negotiating the final terms with the proponent for the Bohol airport. After that, we will report to NEDA and then it will be ready for the Swiss Challenge as well. Maybe within the quarter as well,” the Transport chief explained.

Laguindingan International Airport in Northern Mindanao serves the cities of Cagayan de Oro, Iligan and Marawi, as well as the provinces of Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte and Bukidnon.

On the other hand, the Panglao-Bohol International Airport is the gateway for domestic air travelers to Tagbilaran and the rest of mainland Bohol.

Privatizing other airports

Aside from these two airports, the DoTr is also working on privatizing Iloilo International Airport, Davao International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Busuanga Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport and Kalibo International Airport.

According to Bautista, the capabilities and expertise of the private sector can complement the government’s airport undertakings.