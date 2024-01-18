Standardize procedures, Marcos orders Marina

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday ordered the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) to standardize its procedures and harmonize them with international standards.

Marcos made the instruction as he vowed to focus on improving the well-being of Filipino seafarers as he announced the upcoming completion of the Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028 (MIDP).

“We are putting the final touches on the MIDP,” President Marcos said in a Facebook post. “I want to emphasize that the plan prioritizes the welfare of our Filipino seafarers, who are vital assets to our economy and a source of pride for our nation.”

The President highlighted the importance of safeguarding the rights and well-being of Filipino seafarers, who comprise a significant portion of the global maritime workforce.

He emphasized the need for effective project implementation and international recognition of their qualifications. Marcos met with Marina chief Sonia Malaluan earlier this week to discuss the proposed MIDP 2028.

Mr. Marcos had observed that many regulations and operations within the maritime sector are outdated, primarily because of the absence of a unified system overseeing the industry.

The President also brought out the significant cost disparity in shipping within the country compared to international routes, where it is often more economical to ship goods from abroad, such as Hong Kong than domestically, like from Manila to General Santos City.