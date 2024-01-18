Salceda confirms plans to reform 1987 Constitution

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda confirmed on Thursday reports of an existing timeline about the plan to push reforms in the 1987 Constitution.

“I confirmed that. It was explained to me by the proponents [that] they wanna hit it before the July plebiscite,” Salceda in a press briefing at the House of Representatives.

Recent reports said that there is a timeline for execution of the controversial People's Initiative, or PI, for Charter change.

Last week, Senator Imee Marcos, a Cha-cha opponent, said she received a detailed timeline for “Project PI,” including a specific date when the Commission on Elections will gear up for a plebiscite.

Kabataan Partylist revealed discovering a similar timeline, which indicates that the target plebiscite is intended to be finished by early July.

Based on the information it gathered, the progressive group said the conduct of the plebiscite is scheduled on 17 June, while the certification of the approval of the proposal by the majority of votes cast is set on 8 July.

The distribution of election paraphernalia, meanwhile, will be from 6 May to 3 June, the Kabataan said.

While Salceda confirmed that there is indeed a timeline to push Cha-cha into effect, he refuted Kabataan’s claim that it would be Congress’ “gift” for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his third State of the Nation Address coming 22 July.

“It has to be reasonably actionable. That there is enough time before the 2025 elections. The opponent of that timeline is that by October, we will be filing already and there's no talk about them going on parallel,” the economist-lawmaker said.

The seasoned lawmaker previously said that revamping the nearly 37-year-old Constitution should commence now, where 2028 national polls are still years away, to guarantee the public that “this is no attempt to extend President Marcos's term."

"The time to do it is now, when there is also enough time to do it before the 2025 midterm elections," Salceda said.

Talks about revisiting the 1987 Constitution raise strong objections from some lawmakers, particularly those in the opposition.

Back in December, House leaders announced their renewed attempt to tweak the 1987 Constitution, which is scheduled to roll this year after its initial proposal, the constitutional convention or con-con, faltered in the Senate earlier last year.

The Senate, dominated by Cha-cha opponents, now softened its stance on Cha-cha after receiving the marching orders from the President to lead in reviewing the economic provisions of the Constitution, which led to the filing of the Resolution of Both Houses 6.

The resolution, filed by Senate Juan Miguel Zubiri, proposes amendments to Articles XII, XIV, and XVI of the Charter.

Zubiri on Thursday vowed to resign from his post if amendments other than economic provisions will be coupled with other motives.

Speaker Martin Romualdez has assured that the objective of Cha-cha is solely to lift the "restrictive" economic restrictions on the entry of foreign capital and investments in the country under the current Charter and not the other way around.

Should it be pushed through, Cha-cha would be the "legacy" of the 19th Congress, according to the House Chief.