Punish erring Immigrations execs — Poe

Officials of the Bureau of Immigration involved in the issuance of work visas to foreign nationals through fictitious companies should be held accountable by the Department of Justice, Senator Grace Poe said Thursday.

“The DoJ must get to the bottom of this illegal scheme, and punish erring immigration personnel and other individuals who made the entry of the foreigners possible,” Poe said in a statement.

She noted that the alleged issuance of employment visas to foreigners from fake firms is “alarming and poses peace and order threats.”

“We have witnessed how crimes related to POGOs (Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators) continue to bring problems to our peace and order,” she stressed.

The DoJ earlier revealed that the BI has given out thousands of pre-arranged employment visas, called 9G, to foreigners allegedly employed in fake local corporations.

Poe said the crimes linked to the POGO would not stop as foreign criminals continue to pour into the country.

“These nefarious activities will remain unabated if personnel from no less than the Bureau of Immigration will keep the gates open to illegal foreigners,” she said.

In a related development, four immigration lawyers have been relieved of their posts over their alleged involvement in the issuance of 96 visas.

According to Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval, cases would be brought against them should the investigation find them directly involved in the issuance of employment visas.

“They were relieved from their position in issuing visas while the investigation is undergoing,” Sandoval said in a radio interview.

“During the investigation, names of those who have direct involvement in the issuance of visas would be recommended to the Department of Justice to face charges and appropriate sanctions,” she added.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros also expressed alarm about the issue, adding that it was a “national security risk.”

“We do not know if there was a syndicate or criminals that have entered the country. We also have information that these work visas are what foreign nationals use to work for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators,” she said.

On Wednesday, the DoJ instructed the BI to temporarily halt the issuance of 96 visas to foreign nationals pending the department’s investigation.