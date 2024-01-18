Phl, China agree to ‘de-escalate’ tensions in SCS

The Philippines and China have agreed to de-escalate the tension in the South China Sea following a series of maritime incidents between the two nations’ coast guards last year.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was made during Thursday’s 8th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, China.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, representing the Philippines, and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong convened the bilateral meeting.

“[They] had frank and productive discussions to de-escalate the situation in the South China Sea and both sides agreed to calmly deal with incidents, if any, through diplomacy,” the DFA said.

“They also agreed that continuous dialogue is important to keep peace and stability at sea,” it added.

The department said that both sides “presented their respective positions on the Ayungin Shoal and assured each other of their mutual commitment to avoid escalation of tensions.”

Likewise, the Philippines and China agreed to improve maritime communication mechanisms in the South China Sea.

“This includes communications between foreign ministries and coast guards of the two countries,” the department said.

The Philippines and China relations saw a positive start last year following the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Beijing in January -- his first official trip abroad in 2023.

However, the two countries’ relations were immediately marred by conflicts after a Chinese Coast Guard boat reportedly harassed a Filipino fisherman in the waters off Ayungin Shoal barely a week after Marcos concluded his trip to China.

The Ayungin Shoal became a point of contention between the two countries due to their overlapping claims in the area.

Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the low-tide elevation is part of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Citing history, Beijing for its part insists on its territorial claim over Ayungin Shoal, which it refers to as Ren’ai Reef.

Under the 2016 ruling of a Hague-based arbitral tribunal, the Philippines has sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, invalidating China’s nine-dash line claim.

Academic exchanges

In the same meeting in Shanghai, the department said the Philippines and China also agreed to engage in maritime research exchanges.

“The Philippines and China agreed to initiate talks on possible academic exchanges on marine scientific research between Filipino and Chinese scientists,” it said.

To recall, the Supreme Court declared the 2005 Tripartite Agreement for Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking between the Philippines, China and Vietnam unconstitutional.

The tripartite agreement was signed by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo which allowed the three countries to conduct explorations for oil resources in the South China Sea.

China, the Philippines and Vietnam are primary claimants in the South China Sea.