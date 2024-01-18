Palawan hits 1.5-M tourists as revenue soars

The local government of Palawan has witnessed an 87.47 percent surge in tourist numbers, reaching 1,527,159 compared to the previous year’s 814,621.

Provincial Tourism Promotions and Development Office chief Maribel Buñi on Thursday reported that the figure included 873,592 domestic and local tourists, alongside 653,567 international visitors.

Buñi also cited that the surge in tourism led to Palawan’s revenue shooting up to P57.2 billion in 2023, a major increase from the P30.5 billion recorded in 2022, while highlighting the year’s achievements and warning against becoming complacent in the industry.

“In general, 2023 was a productive year for the province’s tourism industry. But this does not mean that those in the industry have to be complacent,” Buñi said.

El Nido emerged as the top tourist destination in Palawan, followed by Coron and San Vicente. Brooke’s Point and Linapacan were also popular, ranking fourth and fifth in visitor numbers.

The province’s primary international tourism markets were identified as the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain. Under Governor Dennis Socrates, she said tourism remains a pivotal economic driver for Palawan.

Buñi stressed that despite the impressive achievements of 2023, ongoing efforts are essential in enhancing tourism services, enforcing policies, and adopting more effective marketing tactics.