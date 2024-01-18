House lawmakers slam China interference

House lawmakers on Thursday slammed China for interfering with Philippine affairs as they schooled President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following his congratulatory message to Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te on Monday.

“We are not your subjects and our country is not a vassal state that owes allegiance to China. Do not treat us like one, not even in your wildest dreams and imagination,” Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers said.

The veteran Mindanaonan lawmaker lambasted China for posturing its sovereignty over the Philippines and coping an attitude that it has the authority to “water cannon” the President’s mouth.

“Make no mistake about it, we will fight to keep our freedom, independence and our rights as a sovereign nation. Whoever threatens our free existence, we shall fight against and resist to the last man”, Barbers stressed.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. said that Mr. Marcos meant no harm in his congratulatory remark and it should not be misconstrued as a deviation from the Philippines' established foreign policies.

Two lawmakers are clapping back at Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning following her press briefing on Tuesday, in which she spouted Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction” with Marcos’ statement, which China “resolutely opposes.”

Mao labeled Marcos’ remarks “a serious breach of the political commitments” to China and “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.”

The Chinese official vented fury at Marcos a day after he extended his congratulations to Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai, who won Saturday’s election.

China sees Lai as a “separatist.”

China has been asserting its military might against the democratic government Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Fears and predictions regarding a Chinese invasion of Taiwan heightened the conflict.

Gonzales said while the Philippines appreciates constructive dialogue, it's crucial to approach international discourse with respect.

“Suggestions that undermine the competence of our nation's leader are neither productive nor reflective of the mutual respect that should anchor our bilateral relations,” he said.