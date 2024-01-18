Go backs suspension of PhilHealth premium hike

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has expressed his support for the proposed suspension of the increase in PhilHealth premiums for the year 2024. This aligns with the sentiments of Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa, who has urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reconsider the scheduled premium hike.

Acknowledging the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and other global crises on the national economy, Go, in a statement, empathized with Filipinos who are still grappling with financial difficulties.

Go, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, also emphasized the need for PhilHealth to ensure that they can deliver their services even without the premium hike while addressing systemic problems in the organization.

At the height of the pandemic, Go called for the deferment of the premium hike and urged the national government to initially shoulder the necessary funding to implement the Universal Health Care Law, while the majority of Filipinos are still overcoming the adverse effects of the Covid-19 crisis on their livelihoods and the overall economy.

The proposed suspension is under careful consideration by President Marcos, as confirmed by Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil. The recommendation comes on the heels of Herbosa’s statement that PhilHealth is financially stable enough to continue providing benefits without the need for immediate rate hikes.

This consideration follows the President’s directive in 2023 to suspend the increase of PhilHealth’s premium rate and income ceiling in response to the socioeconomic challenges of the pandemic.