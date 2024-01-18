Army launches rescue ops over flood-hit areas

DAVAO CITY — The 1001st Infantry Brigade has recently deployed its personnel to assist the provincial government units of Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte and Agusan del Sur in conducting disaster relief and rescue operations in its Area of Responsibility.

This, as the provinces were affected by heavy rains which caused flooding in low-lying areas.

The Brigade’s Disaster Response Units — composed of teams coming from its operationally controlled units, the 25th and 60th Infantry Battalions, together with the respective Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Offices and Emergency Response Company — were deployed in its AOR successfully rescued stranded families and individuals in the flood-stricken communities.

Based from reports in these provinces, thousands of families were affected by the flooding were successfully rescued by the military.

Over at Agusan del Norte, at least 3,284 families or 12,980 individuals from 12 barangays in the town of Veruela have been displaced due to severe flooding.

“Most of the evacuees are now in evacuation centers, except in some areas where residents are trapped in their houses due to the rising floodwaters,” said Masminda Canonoy, municipal social welfare and development officer.

Agusan del Sur and other provinces in the Caraga region have been experiencing heavy rains due to the shear line since Monday.

Relief distribution is ongoing in the municipality with the support of the local police and troops of the Army’s 60th Infantry Battalion.

Canonoy said 628 and 200 families in Barangays Gabriel and Binongan, respectively, were unable to leave their houses as the floods began to engulf their areas on Tuesday.

“Our responders are utilizing motorboats to reach these affected families and bring them food and other needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, Veruela Mayor Myrna Mondejar extended the suspension of classes and work in Barangays San Gabriel, Binongan and Poblacion due to high water levels.