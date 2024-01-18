Alabang fire affects 50 families

A residential area in Barangay Alabang, Muntinlupa was hit by fire Wednesday night affecting about 50 families.

The Muntinlupa City Fire Station, in a report, said the fire started at 7B Ilaya Street at about 7:03 p.m.

The report showed the first alarm was declared at 7:10 p.m. followed by a second alarm at 7:25 p.m.

Estimated damage to the fire amounted to P280,000 which affected 50 families or about 200 individuals.

The blaze was put under control at 8:47 p.m. before it was put out at 9:33 p.m. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

A total of 28 fire trucks and five ambulances responded to the incident.

The Muntinlupa Social Services Department was ordered to prepare food assistance for the fire victims.

The city government and barangay officials of Alabang has designated the Alabang Elementary School as evacuation center.

The City Health Office personnel are on standby to assist the affected families.