Pakistan condemns Iran for deadly airstrike

Islamabad denounced Iran on Wednesday for its airstrike inside western Pakistan that killed two children and wounded three girls.

Iran’s state-run Nour News agency reported that the country’s military attacked and destroyed the Pakistani headquarters of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) late Tuesday.

The group claimed responsibility for an attack in December on a police station in Rask that killed at least 11 Iranian police officers.

The United States has also labeled Jaish al-Adl a terrorist organization, saying the group “primarily targets Iranian security personnel” but also government officials and civilians with assassinations, kidnappings and suicide bombings.

Pakistani social media accounts said blasts occurred in Balochistan province, where the two countries share a sparsely populated border of nearly 1,000 kilometers.

“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan said it summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in Islamabad to protest the “unprovoked violation of its airspace.”

The strike came after Iran launched missile attacks on “spy headquarters” and “terrorist” targets in Syria, and in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iraq recalled its ambassador from Iran on Tuesday, condemning as a “clear act of aggression” deadly missile strikes by its ally on its autonomous Kurdish region.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the attack in Iraq, according to the Kurdistan security council.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had destroyed the “Zionist regime’s spy headquarters in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

Tehran defended the missile strikes, saying they were a “targeted operation” and “just punishment” against those who breach the Islamic republic’s security.

Iran’s attacks on Pakistan, Iraq and Syria add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel waging a war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthi rebels in Yemen firing missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea.