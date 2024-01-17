NPA scored after leaving comrade behind

The Philippine Army on Wednesday scored the communist group’s armed wing, New People’s Army, for leaving behind a perished comrade after a recent encounter in Agusan del Norte.

The Army’s 23rd Infantry Battalion engaged in a clash with the NPA’s Platoon 2, Sub-Regional Sentro de Grabidad (SRSDG) Sagay, both under the Sub Regional Committee 3 of North Central Mindanao Regional Committee in the hinterlands of Sitio Calaitan, Barangay Simbalan, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte on 16 January.

The firefight, which lasted for about 20 minutes, resulted in the death of one NPA member and the recovery of high-powered firearms such as two M16 rifles, one cal .30 carbine, personal belongings, and subversive documents.

The government forces received information that there was a presence of NPAs in the area. The troops of 23IB immediately conducted a “tactical engagement” to prevent possible extortion and atrocities of NPAs in the area.

The NPAs resisted the soldiers’ presence, resulting in an armed encounter.

23IB commander, Lt.Col. Jeffrey Balingao, said the recent operation against the NPA “is part of the military’s relentless effort to end the local communist armed conflict in their respective area of operation.”

“As we gain significant results against these terrorist NPAs, we will continue with our pursuit operations against the fleeing terrorists. With the continuous support of the residents in the area, I am confident that our troops can contain them from conducting further terroristic activities and finally pin them down,” Balingao added.

Meanwhile, 402nd (Stingers) Infantry Brigade commander BGen. Ariel Orio attributed the success of the anti-insurgency operation to the close collaboration of the military forces with the former NPAs who surrendered.

“It serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication of our military forces, who willingly put their lives on the line to maintain peace and order in our communities,” he said.

Orio said the surrenderees have helped inform the military forces of the hideouts of their former comrades.

“This is how sincere we are in our effort to end this communist-driven local insurgency, so as long as the people of Agusan del Norte continue to support us in all our peace initiatives, these accomplishments are always possible. Let us altogether end this menace in our society,” he added.