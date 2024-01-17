Malasakit Center saves life of former OFW

The Malasakit Center which Senator Christopher “Bong” Go initiated has saved the life of a former migrant worker in Japan now battling end-stage renal disease.

Vicente Celespara Jr., a 28-year-old former overseas Filipino worker in Japan, has been diagnosed with critically high creatinine levels necessitating emergency dialysis. This health crisis abruptly ended his employment abroad, forcing him to return to the Philippines.

Celespara’s ordeal began unexpectedly with a severe case of acid reflux that led to his hospitalization.

“Bigla lang akong nagkaroon ng acid reflux. Hindi ako makahinga. Kaya nagpasugod na ako sa hospital (I developed acid reflux that I had difficulty breathing. That is when we decided to go to the hospital)” he recounted.

Upon his return, Celespara faced escalating health challenges, including the resumption of dialysis by February, depleting his savings.

“Noong time na po ‘yun, lahat ng savings ko nagamit ko na rin. At pag pabalik-balik sa hospital. Kaya wala na rin po talaga akong nakuhanan (My entire savings was wiped out by my hospitalization)” he shared.

Facing mounting medical expenses, he turned to the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.

At NKTI, Celespara received an internal jugular catheter and needed a new fistula, leading to further expenses. It was then that the Malasakit Center in the hospital became his crucial support system.

“Lumapit po ako sa Malasakit (Center)... Sobrang laki ‘yung tulong po talaga ng Malasakit, (That is when we sought the help of the Malasakit Center which had been of great help)” he emphasized, expressing profound gratitude for the center’s aid in covering his hospital bills.

Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

These one-stop shops aim to support patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients’ medical expenses. The DoH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around 10 million Filipinos.

Celespara’s story underscores the vital role of the Malasakit Centers in providing financial and emotional support to Filipinos grappling with severe health issues. These centers, positioned in various hospitals across the nation, are dedicated to assisting with hospital billing and other medical expenses, embodying a commitment to the well-being of the Filipino people.

Expressing his heartfelt thanks, Celespara said, “Nagpapasalamat po ako kay Senator Bong Go. Lalo na sa pagtatatag ng Malasakit. Sana po ay madami pa kayong matutulungan (We thank Senator Bong Go for putting up Malasakit. We hope he can help more).”

He encouraged others in similar situations to seek assistance from these centers, ensuring that more Filipinos could benefit from this crucial program.

Go said that his vision for the Malasakit Centers extends beyond providing aid and focuses on the collective efforts of the government to promote compassion and solidarity in times of crisis.